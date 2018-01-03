Sunday’s loss another gut punch for Ravens rookie CB Marlon Humphrey

Many Ravens players on the defensive side of the ball said they will remember Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. The setback was familiar for rookie cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The way the game ended — with Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton finding wide receiver Tyler Boyd for a 49-yard touchdown strike with 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter — revived memories of the final game of Humphrey’s college career at Alabama.

In the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 9, the Crimson Tide suffered a 35-31 loss to Clemson when quarterback Deshaun Watson passed to wide receiver Hunter Renfrow for a 2-yard touchdown with one second left on the clock. The 35 points scored by the Tigers were the second most surrendered by an Alabama defense that had led the nation in fewest points allowed (11.8) and yards per game (248.0).

Humphrey, the Ravens’ first-round pick in April’s NFL draft, brought up that loss as a member of the Crimson Tide when asked about Sunday’s setback to Cincinnati.

“I guess you shake it off,” he said. “You think about it for a little bit, figure out what you did wrong, and then you get over it, and you get ready for the offseason. It’s a little bit tougher. It’s my second year [in a row] actually losing on a game-winning drive. So it’s kind of turned into a two-year type of thing. So I’ve got to figure out what I’m going to do for next year and get back at it in the offseason.”

At the age of 21, Humphrey is the youngest player on the Ravens roster and could get repeated chances at redemption. Perhaps that’s why he did not seem terribly distressed about missing out on the postseason.

“It doesn’t sting too much for me,” he said. “I tend to get over it. There’s nothing you can really do about it now. That’s kind of how I have always taken everything. I will be a little sad for [Sunday night], but when I wake up in the morning, it will be a new day, and you’ve got family and you’ve got friends and the other things that give you joy in life. But this one will definitely sting a little bit. But once you get over it, it will be done.”

Humphrey was on Alabama’s sideline when his former team blasted Clemson, 24-6, in Monday night’s playoff semifinal. He was pleased to watch the Crimson Tide’s performance, which propelled the team to the title game against Georgia next Monday.

“It felt good,” he told the Alabama Media Group. “I wish I could have been out there, but it felt good. I felt like that was my senior class who just did that, so I felt like I was part of it.”

