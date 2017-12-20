WR Jeremy Maclin remains only Raven sidelined from practice

For a second straight day, veteran wide receiver Jeremy Maclin was the only Raven not participating in practice.

Maclin, who hurt his left knee in Sunday’s 27-10 win over the Cleveland Browns, is day-to-day, according to Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earler this week that Maclin wouldn’t have to practice this week to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. However, each practice Maclin misses makes it more likely that he’ll be sidelined for the game.

Defensive end Carl Davis (shoulder) and defensive backs Maurice Canady (knee) and Anthony Levine Sr. (hamstring) are all practicing Wednesday. The three were listed as limited on Tuesday’s injury report.

