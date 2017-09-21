Revenge isn’t driving Ravens’ Luke Bowanko in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars

As recently as Sept. 2, Luke Bowanko was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. But the center’s status changed that day when the Ravens acquired Bowanko from Jacksonville for an undisclosed draft choice.

So is the Annapolis-born Bowanko entertaining any thoughts about paying back the Jaguars for trading him?

“They’re nameless and faceless,” he said with a smile. “I’m here to help the Ravens win football games.”

Selected in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL draft, the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Bowanko started 14 games at center for Jacksonville in his rookie season. He appeared in eight more games over the next two seasons, but missed most of last year because of a hip injury.

Since the trade, Bowanko knew the time would come when he would see his former teammates as opponents.

“It’s strange in the sense that you always wondered about how when we were in camp and playing against the Jaguars defense, if we were really game-planning, what would we run?” he said. “But we’re doing our own thing here. We think that if we play Ravens football, we can beat any team in this league. So this is just another one of them.”

Bowanko, who has seen brief action on special teams in the Ravens’ first two games, said his priority is assisting his current employer against his former one.

“When you’re in the position of being on a new team and you’re trying to earn the respect of the locker room and you’re trying to help the team win, you do what you can to help them,” he said. “Obviously, I have a bunch of friends and former teammates over there, but I’m going out there to win a football and contribute in any way that I can.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun