Ravens trade undisclosed draft pick to Jaguars for center Luke Bowanko

For the second consecutive day, the Ravens made a move to bolster their depth and experience on the interior of their offensive line.

A day after adding center/guard Tony Bergstrom from the Arizona Cardinals for a conditional 2018 seventh-round pick, the Ravens acquired center Luke Bowanko from the Jacksonville Jaguars for an undisclosed draft pick. The trade is pending Bowanko, an Annapolis native, passing a physical.

Bowanko, who is 6 feet 6 and 300 pounds, started 14 games for the Jaguars as a rookie sixth-round draft pick out of Virginia in 2014. However, he’s played sparingly since, seeing action in six games in 2015 and two games last year.

He spent the first 13 weeks of last season on the physically unable to perform list as he recovered from a hip injury.

“Those guys are two guys that our scouting department feels really good about,” coach John Harbaugh said of the two new linemen. “They looked at those players and players that we know to some degree because we’ve played against them from time to time. But we’re excited to add those guys. The strength of our offensive line, I feel like that was a goal throughout. We’ve talked about that before, and those are two good players that became available in trades, and [general manager] Ozzie [Newsome] made those trades, and we’re excited about them.”

The Ravens have had problems with the interior of their offensive line after starting center candidate John Urschel retired before the first full-squad practice of training camp, starting left guard Alex Lewis went down with a season-ending shoulder injury and rookie reserve guard Nico Siragusa sustained a season-ending knee injury.

As things stand, James Hurst is the starter at left guard with Ryan Jensen starting at center.

The addition of Bowanko presumably led the Ravens to cutting guard-center Matt Skura, who had started at left guard in all four preseason games. Skura, however, is a prime candidate to be signed Sunday to the team’s practice squad.

Baltimore Sun reporter Edward Lee contributed to this article.