Ravens suddenly thin at inside linebacker after loss of rookie Bam Bradley

The torn ACL in Bam Bradley’s left knee that has sidelined the Ravens rookie for the remainder of the season has had a two-pronged impact as he was a contributor on defense and special teams. But the undrafted free agent’s absence may be especially significant for the former.

The team is now down to three healthy inside linebackers in starters C.J. Mosley and Kamalei Correa and backup Patrick Onwuasor. Although Bradley had yet to record a defensive stat, defensive coordinator Dean Pees acknowledged that he was counting on Bradley to add depth.

“I know it affects [special teams coordinator] Jerry [Rosburg] a lot because of special teams, but it affects us a lot, too,” Pees said Thursday. “We don’t have that many inside backers in there. So we kind of counted on him to be the backup for C.J. Now we’ve just got to roll some other guys around, which we’ve had to do in the past, too.”

The linebacker corps was already short-handed after Albert McClellan tore his ACL on Aug. 23. Boseko Lokombo and Nicholas Grigsby are on the practice squad, but are in their rookie and second-year campaigns, respectively.

The sudden thinness at inside linebacker reminded Pees of the defense’s struggles keeping its cornerbacks healthy last season. The Ravens were forced to start four cornerbacks and struggled mightily in pass coverage when starter Jimmy Smith was lost for the season with three games left because of a high right ankle sprain.

“That’s one thing that always ends up getting you, is you don’t see it sometimes immediately,” Pees said of losing players at one position. “But then the problem is, once somebody else gets hurt, then you really have a drop-off. Sometimes the drop-off is not great at first, but now you’re kind of holding on and going, ‘We can’t afford another one.’ That’s kind of what happened to us at corner last year. You were OK when you lost one, but then all of a sudden when you lost two or three, now it really becomes an issue.”

