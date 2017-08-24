Ravens’ Lorenzo Taliaferro not feeling threatened by addition of Patrick Ricard to fullback group

The introduction of rookie defensive tackle Patrick Ricard as a fullback in the Ravens’ 31-7 walloping of the Miami Dolphins a week ago would seem to be a less-than-encouraging omen for Lorenzo Taliaferro in his quest to fill that role on offense.

But Taliaferro insisted after Thursday’s practice at the team’s training facility in Owings Mills that he is not feeling vulnerable because of Ricard’s presence.

“At the end of the day, we’re just going to keep competing and do whatever we have to do to get each other better and the team better,” said Taliaferro, 25. “Whichever guy is chosen, that guy will be chosen, and the next guy will do whatever he can to keep showing up.”

While Ricard’s versatility works in his favor toward making the 53-man active roster, Taliaferro, a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft initially selected to vie for a spot as the featured back, has been the first fullback in the first two preseason games. Even though he has played only 21 snaps compared with rookie Ricky Ortiz’s 46, that is indicative of Taliaferro’s being pulled from action when the first offense takes a seat.

But the 6-foot, 232-pound Taliaferro — who has carried the ball six times for 15 yards, but has yet to catch a pass in the preseason — did not interpret his early appearances in games as an advantage in the competition to replace Kyle Juszczyk, who parlayed a Pro Bowl 2016 season into a four-year, $21 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I don’t think anyone is ahead of anyone because the reps have been limited,” Taliaferro said. “I think we’re all equal when it comes to reps and stuff, and I think we’ve just got to put more stuff on film during the games and keep progressing during the week.”

Earlier in training camp, running backs coach Thomas Hammock said Taliaferro — who has prematurely ended each of his first three years on injured reserve — is picking up the finer points of the fullback position.

“Every day is a new day, and he is learning,” Hammock said Aug. 7. “Fullback is the one position where you are always making adjustments, and you always have to make things right. He is learning those adjustments daily.”

Taliaferro agreed, saying: “It’s not easy. There are a lot of responsibilities for the fullback. But I just want to play football, I just want to win and make this team and make this team better. I’ve got my eyes on the trophy of making this team.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun