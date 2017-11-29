Ravens safety Tony Jefferson comes up with first interception in more than two years

After the Ravens’ victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 17, strong safety Tony Jefferson was happy, but rued not being able to get one of the 10 takeaways the defense had in the first two games.

“Guys are out there making plays. I need to join the party,” he said at the time.

Jefferson finally joined in when he intercepted a pass thrown by Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage intended for wide receiver Bruce Ellington in the second quarter of Monday night’s game at M&T Bank Stadium. Not only was the interception Jefferson’s first since joining the team in March, but it was his first since Oct. 26, 2015 in the Arizona Cardinals’ 26-18 win over – guess who – the Ravens.

That irony was not lost on Jefferson.

“My last interception was Monday night against the Ravens two years ago,” he said. “It has been a long time coming. Obviously, you have to give thanks to the pass rush – [outside linebacker] Za’Darius [Smith who pressured Savage on the throw] and all those guys, [outside linebacker Terrell] Suggs. It could not have come at a better time. It was exciting.”

The offense turned the defense’s NFL-leading 17th interception into an 8-yard touchdown run by running back Alex Collins to give the team a 14-7 lead with 6:44 left before halftime on the way to a 23-16 win.

Jefferson was pleased his play was able to contribute to the victory, but he acknowledged that he might’ve stolen the interception from middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, who already has two this season and had his hands on the ball.

“I had to take that from him,” Jefferson said. “He has 2 INTs. He is well off.”

