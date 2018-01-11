NFL sets three 2018 matchups for London, none involving Ravens

The 2018 NFL regular-season schedule will be released at some point in April, but the Ravens were reminded Thursday that there is one place they won’t be making a return trip later this year.

London isn’t calling for the Ravens this season.

The NFL announced its three London games for 2018 and they’ll feature the Oakland Raiders facing the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 14 at the new stadium of the Tottenham Hotspur soccer club, the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on either Oct. 21 or Oct. 28 and the Los Angeles Chargers facing the Tennessee Titans at Wembley on either Oct. 21 or Oct. 28.

The Eagles, Seahawks and Titans all have never played in London before.

The Ravens made their international debut this past September and they were thrashed, 44-7, by the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium. Ravens coach John Harbaugh made clear in the days after the game that the organization wouldn’t be volunteering to play in London again in the near future.

“To be honest with you, and maybe I’ll get in trouble for saying this, we don’t plan on going over there anytime soon,” Harbaugh said. “So somebody else can do that job.”

The Ravens, who finished the 2017 season with a 9-7 record and out of the playoffs for the third consecutive year, already know their opponents for 2018.

At home, they’ll play the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Buffalo Bills, Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On the road, they’ll face the Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Titans.

Click above to see a photo and quick recap from each Ravens game during the 2017 season.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun