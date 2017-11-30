Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Lions game at M&T Bank Stadium

Staff picks for Sunday’s game between the Ravens and Lions at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jen Badie

Lions 21, Ravens 13

It’s a short week for the Ravens and the offense still can’t get much going. Conversely, the Lions have had a few extra days of rest and have a top quarterback in Matthew Stafford (who is No. 5 in passing yards at 3,010).

Edward Lee

Lions 21, Ravens 17

The Lions don’t have much of an offense beyond throwing the ball, and the Ravens don’t have much of an offense to do much of anything. The more prolific quarterback is the more dependable one in this matchup.

Mike Preston

Lions 24, Ravens 17

The Ravens can win if they can establish the run and stick with it, but quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Lions have a lot of fire power. Unfortunately, the Ravens can't match it. Stafford should have a strong day.

Peter Schmuck

Lions 26, Ravens 20

The oddsmakers have the Ravens as a slight favorite in their second home game in six days. But their offensive performance against a wounded Houston Texans defense on Monday night doesn't engender confidence that they can keep up with Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Childs Walker

Ravens 19, Lions 17

The Ravens haven’t faced many good quarterbacks lately, so Matthew Stafford will offer a true test for the defense. But the Lions aren’t exceptional on either side of the ball, and the Ravens are still in must-win mode.

Jeff Zrebiec

Lions 26, Ravens 17

Four of the Ravens' six victories are against teams with offenses ranked in the bottom eight of the league and the other two were versus backup quarterbacks. It's going to be extremely difficult for the Ravens to win games against quality quarterbacks when they're getting so little from their own offense.