Ravens favored by a field goal in Week 13 game vs. Lions

The Ravens are field-goal favorites ahead of their home game Sunday against the Detroit Lions, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

Home-field advantage is usually worth about three points in betting spreads, meaning the teams are seen as being nearly equal. The Lions (6-5), coming off their first loss in four games, are 1-1 in two all-time trips to Baltimore. Detroit is also 3-1-1 against the spread on the road this season, according to CBS Sports.

The Ravens (6-5) last played the Lions in 2013, winning after Justin Tucker hit a last-minute, go-ahead 61-yard field goal at Ford Field. Against the spread, the Ravens are 7-17 over their past 24 December games, 1-4 over their past five games on FieldTurf and 0-3-1 over their past four games after a straight-up win, according to Sports Chat Place.

The over-under for the game is 40½ points.

