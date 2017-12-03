Key stats in the Ravens' 44-20 win over the Lions

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 44-20 win over the Detroit Lions Sunday in Week 12:

0 Interceptions thrown by Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, the second-straight game he has not thrown an interception.

28 Career interceptions by Ravens safety Eric Weddle, who returned one for a touchdown on Sunday, his first TD since 2012.

29 Takeaways by the Ravens this season, best in the NFL. They had two interceptions and fumble recovery on Sunday.

66 Yards of a completion from Flacco to Mike Wallace in the second quarter, the longest play from scrimmage by the Ravens this season.

125 Career sacks by Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, who had one Sunday to give him 10.5 on the season.