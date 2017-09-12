Age hardly a factor in Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs’ play vs. the Bengals

The third-oldest player on the Ravens looked like a kid again in Sunday’s 20-0 thumping of the Cincinnati Bengals.

There was Terrell Suggs using his helmet to get in the way of a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton that was intercepted by slot cornerback Lardarius Webb in the second quarter. Then Suggs sacked and stripped Dalton in the next quarter, and the fumble was recovered by nose tackle Michael Pierce to end a Cincinnati drive at the Ravens’ 6-yard line. Finally, Suggs collected his second sack of Dalton in the final quarter.

It was a remarkable display from a player in his 15th year in the NFL — all with the Ravens. And Suggs will turn 35 on Oct. 11, but coach John Harbaugh said age is a nonfactor when reviewing what Suggs can provide.

“You don’t look at him like that,” Harbaugh said Monday. “You don’t think about that when you watch him play. I’m sure our opponents don’t care how long he’s been playing. They just look at the player and how he’s playing. He’s fun to watch. He’s been a real leader by example and vocal. We really appreciate him. I’m really glad he’s on our team.”

As dominant as Suggs was Sunday — he earned the team’s second-highest individual grade from Pro Football Focus, his 85.0 trailing only defensive tackle Brandon Williams’ 90.4 — he told reporters there was one area he could improve on — without elaborating on that area.

Harbaugh had a different view.

“I saw two things for Suggs,” the coach said. “He said one, I saw two. So the coach’s eye, you know? But he played a tremendous game. He was all over the field. He played with tremendous effort, tremendous heart.”

