Pair of offensive tackles, including Ronnie Stanley, absent from Ravens practice

The Ravens’ beleaguered offensive line is short-handed even more as tackles Ronnie Stanley and Stephane Nembot are missing from Sunday morning’s practice at the team’s training facility in Owings Mills.

Both took part in Saturday’s open practice at M&T Bank Stadium and did not appear to suffer injuries. Their absences add to a list that already includes starting left guard Alex Lewis (torn labrum) and rookie guard Nico Siragusa (torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in left knee), both of whom will sit out the upcoming season.

The offense is also missing wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, who may be enjoying a day off for veterans.

The defense has two new absences. Cornerback Brandon Boykin and rookie outside linebacker Tyus Bowser are not practicing.

Players who have missed multiple practices and are sitting out again include wide receivers Breshad Perriman (right hamstring tightness), Kenny Bell (hamstring), and rookie Tim White (torn thumb ligaments); cornerback Maurice Canady (torn cartilage in knee); running back Kenneth Dixon (torn meniscus in left knee); quarterback Joe Flacco (back); and inside linebacker Lamar Louis (unspecified).

Cornerback Tavon Young (torn ACL in left knee) remains on the team’s physically unable to perform list.

