Believed to be a Ravens target, receiver Jarvis Landry will instead be traded to Browns

Despite reports that suggested otherwise, the Ravens considered themselves a long shot to land Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry.

They had interest in the prolific slot receiver, but only on their terms. They were reluctant to give up quality draft picks to the Dolphins to acquire him and their tight salary cap situation left them hamstrung to match Landry’s reported contract demands.

The Ravens learned Friday that they not only won’t be getting Landry but they’ll have to face him twice a season.

The Dolphins have reportedly agreed to deal Landry to the Cleveland Browns for two undisclosed draft picks: one in 2018 and one in 2019. Landry and the Browns are also reportedly working on a contract extension.

Trades can’t officially be announced until the new league year begins Wednesday.

Landry, 25, has 400 catches in his first four NFL seasons to go with 4,038 receiving yards and 22 receiving touchdowns. He was considered one of the top pending free-agent receivers before the Dolphins put the franchise tag on him to keep him off the open market.

It was widely anticipated that the Dolphins would trade Landry because the more than $16 million he’d make while playing under the franchise tag was prohibitive for them in assembling their roster.

The Browns were considered one of the most logical fits because they were looking for another playmaking receiver to complement Josh Gordon and they have over $100 million in salary cap space.

With Landry no longer an option, the top two pending free-agent receivers are Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins. Second-tier options include Donte Moncrief, Marqise Lee, Paul Richardson and Jordan Matthews.

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome has vowed to explore every avenue in overhauling the team’s receiving corps this offseason.

