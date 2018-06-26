Which team asked Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to work out at wide receiver at NFL combine?

Don’t be surprised if Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson has the Dec. 23 game against the Los Angeles Chargers circled on his calendar.

In a recent podcast on the Ravens’ website, Jackson disclosed that the Chargers asked him to take part in wide receiver drills at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

“It was a Chargers scout, he was the one who told me about it,” Jackson said on the podcast. “Like, he was the first one to come to me about it, and I’m like, ‘What?’ He caught me off guard with it. I even made a face for him like, ‘What?’ ”

Jackson also said on the podcast that the scout’s request made him decide to not run the 40-yard dash.

It seems to have worked out well for the Ravens after Jackson’s solid showing in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp. When the Ravens moved back into the first round to take him with the 32nd overall pick, their coaching staff said Jackson is a quarterback first and foremost, but coach John Harbaugh would like to get Jackson on the field at the same time as starting quarterback Joe Flacco.

“This is a little unique. You’ve got the ability to put two quarterbacks on the field at the same time,” Harbaugh said during the team’s mandatory minicamp last week. “You want to find the way to get the most out of all your guys. Lamar’s going to be on the team. I fully expect him to be active on game day. So gosh, I’d sure like him out there helping. … What options does that create for our offense? That’s what we’re trying to figure out.”

On the final day of minicamp, Jackson took over for Flacco and led the offense during practice. At quarterback.