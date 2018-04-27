Marty Mornhinweg: No question Lamar Jackson is a QB, but Joe Flacco is 'the quarterback'

Ravens first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson is a “talented, talented guy, but he’s a quarterback,” offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said at an introductory news conference Friday afternoon, leaving no doubt about the immediate future of the Louisville star’s position in Baltimore.

Even as analysts suggested before the draft that the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner might be best served as a wide receiver in the NFL, Jackson’s initial visit with Ravens coaches was focused on the finer points of quarterback play. They discussed footwork, his base as a thrower — “all those things we'll work on from Day One,” Mornhinweg said.

But Mornhinweg also reiterated what general manager Ozzie Newsome and head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday night: that Joe Flacco is still the team’s leader on offense.

“As far as the future, we'll see what happens there,” Mornhinweg said. “Joe's the quarterback of this football team. Lamar is going to develop all those things, so we'll see what happens.”

Asked about how much time he would need to develop before he’s “ready,” Jackson was honest.

“I can't tell you,” he said. “I just want to get that playbook in my hands soon as possible and get to it. I want to compete.”

One day after proclaiming on the NFL Network that he would bring a Super Bowl to the Ravens, Jackson professed respect for the Ravens’ starter, saying he would try to learn as much as he could from Flacco.

CAPTION Ravens first-round pick Lamar Jackson said he fell in love with the Ravens on his visit. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens first-round pick Lamar Jackson said he fell in love with the Ravens on his visit. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "It was masterful' - the way it happened in the draft room tonight," said GM Ozzie Newsome. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) "It was masterful' - the way it happened in the draft room tonight," said GM Ozzie Newsome. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

“Like I said before in other media interviews, if you win the Super Bowl, you're a GOAT to me,” Jackson said, using the common shorthand for “greatest of all time.”

Mornhinweg said it was essential that the Ravens have a plan in place for Jackson’s development, “because every second of every day will be important.”

Added quarterbacks coach James Urban: “We're focused on Lamar playing the quarterback position, and there’s a way that we go about that, and it's systematic. Develop the skills to play that position at a very high level in the National Football League, and that's the intent. That's the first thing that we start with, and then the future takes care of the future.”

