After historic year at Louisville, Ravens' Lamar Jackson named ACC's top male athlete

Ravens rookie quarterback and former Louisville star Lamar Jackson on Thursday was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Male Athlete of the Year.

Jackson finished just ahead of catcher Joey Bart (Georgia Tech), the San Francisco Giants’ No. 2 overall draft pick, and defensive end Bradley Chubb (North Carolina State), the Denver Broncos’ No. 5 overall draft pick, in media voting for the Anthony J. McKevlin Award.

CAPTION OLB Terrell Suggs after Ravens minicamp. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun video) OLB Terrell Suggs after Ravens minicamp. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION CB Brandon Carr speaks to media after Ravens minicamp. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun video) CB Brandon Carr speaks to media after Ravens minicamp. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun video)

After a Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2016, Jackson posted an ACC-record 5,261 total yards with 45 touchdowns as a junior last year. He finished his career as the school's all-time leading rusher with 4,132 yards and set the ACC's career mark for touchdowns (50).

A two-time ACC Player of the Year, Jackson became the first player in Football Championship Subdivision history to rush for at least 1,500 yards and pass for at least 3,500 yards in a single season, a feat he accomplished twice.

Notre Dame women’s basketball standout Arike Ogunbowale was named the league’s top female athlete.

Browse photos of Ravens practice at the team's mandatory minicamp in Owings Mills.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer