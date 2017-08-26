Ravens kicker Justin Tucker cleared from concussion protocol after tackle on kickoff

Justin Tucker has connected on all seven field goals in three preseason games, but the Ravens kicker may not get a chance to add to that total as he was put into the concussion protocol Saturday night.

He was cleared from the protocol in the second quarter and returned to the field. But the Ravens might not want to risk any additional injuries to Tucker the rest of the preseason.

Tucker was injured while tackling Buffalo Bills returner Brandon Tate on a 32-yard kick return midway through the first quarter. Tucker had connected on a 40-yard field goal with 7:31 left in the quarter prior to the kickoff.

Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history with at least 100 attempts, producing an 89.8 success rate. Last season, he converted 38-of-39 field goals, set an NFL record with 24 kicks from at least 40 yards, and tied the Minnesota Vikings’ Blair Walsh for the league mark of 10 field goals from 50 yards or more.

If Tucker is sidelined, he will be replaced by rookie Kenny Allen of Michigan. The undrafted free agent has punted four times, but has yet to attempt a field goal in the preseason.

