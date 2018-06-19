Some key dates to remember for the Ravens this summer

The Ravens wrapped up the draft, and had rookie minicamp, team OTAs and the mandatory minicamp. Here are key dates for the rest of the summer:
July 19: First training camp practice at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills.
July 21: Open practice at M&T Bank Stadium with fireworks. Practice begins at 6 p.m.
Aug. 2: Hall of Fame Game vs. the Chicago Bears in Canton, Ohio. Game begins at 8 p.m.
Aug. 4: Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis is inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.
Aug. 6-7: Ravens host the Los Angeles Rams for two open practices in Owings Mills.
Aug. 9: Preseason game vs. Rams at M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 14: Final date for fans attending training camp.
Aug. 20: Preseason game at Indianapolis Colts. 7 p.m.
Aug. 25: Preseason game at Miami Dolphins. 7 p.m.
Aug. 30: Preseason game vs. Washington Redskins at M&T Bank Stadium. 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1: Teams must reduce their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m.
Sept. 9: Regular-season opener vs. Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. 1 p.m.