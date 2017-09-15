Ravens RB Kenneth Dixon's suspension extended two games for violating substance-abuse policy

Ravens running back Kenneth Dixon has been suspended without pay for an additional two games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy, an NFL spokesperson confirmed Friday.

Dixon, who had season-ending knee surgery on the eve of training camp in July, already was serving a four-game ban for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2016, Dixon will serve the six games while he’s on injured reserve this year, meaning the suspension will not affect his availability next season.

However, the latest suspension calls Dixon’s reliability into further question. He showed some flashes last year as a rookie, rushing for 382 yards and two touchdowns on 88 carries (4.3 yards per attempt) and catching 30 balls for 162 yards and a score. But he dealt with hamstring and knee injuries in training camp, and he missed the first four games of last season because of the knee issue.

He tore the meniscus in his knee while working out in preparation for training camp this year, and the damage was significant enough to require season-ending surgery. Now Dixon also has two different suspensions on his record.

