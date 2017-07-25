Ravens bringing in running back Bobby Rainey after Kenneth Dixon suffers knee injury

With Kenneth Dixon expected to be sidelined for much of camp with a knee injury and the Ravens already thin at running back, they are planning to sign veteran Bobby Rainey, who started his career with the team.

Rainey, 29, played last season with the New York Giants, appearing in 15 games and

carrying the ball 17 times for 63 yards. He also had 20 catches for 153 yards, and returned both kicks and punts for the Giants.

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound back initially signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and impressed team officials with his his hard-running style and his hands out of the backfield. He was added to the team's active roster during the season but never played in a game and was on injured reserve during the Ravens' Super Bowl run.

He's also had stints with the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In parts of five NFL seasons, Rainey has rushed 266 times for 1,053 yards and six touchdowns. He's also caught 71 passes for 530 yards and two scores while also handling return duties throughout his career.

The Ravens' need for another back intensified this week when the team learned that Dixon tweaked his knee while working out before training camp. Dixon, a second-year back, is believed to have a torn meniscus in his knee, according to sources.

He'll have surgery today and the team will know more about the severity of the injury. This is Dixon's third knee injury since the Ravens took him in the fourth round of last year's draft.

Dixon, 23, was already facing a four-game suspension to start the 2017 regular season for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Typically, a meniscus tear keeps players sidelined in the six-to-eight-week range. It isn't clear whether Dixon will be healthy enough to practice or play during training camp and the preseason.

Terrance West (Northwestern High, Towson University) is established as the lead back. The Ravens' depth chart at running back also includes veteran Danny Woodhead, who will likely handle third-down duties; Buck Allen, Rainey and undrafted rookie Taquan Mizzell. The Ravens also could use converted fullback Lorenzo Taliaferro as a tailback.