Ravens Insider The latest Baltimore Ravens news, notes and analysis
Sports Ravens Ravens Insider

Ravens claim safety Kai Nacua off waivers from the Browns

Jeff Zrebiec
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Still looking to add depth to their secondary, the Ravens claimed second-year safety Kai Nacua off waivers Tuesday from the Cleveland Browns.

Nacua played in all 16 games for the Browns last season as an undrafted rookie out of Brigham Young. He started three games at safety, played extensively on special teams and finished the season with 14 tackles.

The Browns waived Nacua, 23 on Monday in a series of roster moves.

Nacua will compete for a backup safety job behind starters Eric Weddle and Tony Jefferson. The Ravens also have Anthony Levine Sr., Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott, a sixth-round pick out of Texas.

Nacua had a productive college career at BYU, finishing with 14 interceptions, eight sacks and 165 tackles over four seasons.

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2018, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
72°