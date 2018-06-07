Ravens-Redskins cornhole 2.0 is recruiting players now

Football scouts look for good speed, hands and arm extension in a wide receiver.

The Players Philanthropy Fund just looks for a sense of community and a competitive spirit.

After the Ravens tweeted a video of wide receiver Jordan Lasley building a playground at Douglass Homes, the PPF reached out and asked Lasley to trade footballs for a corn bag in the name of charity.

Lasley responded quickly, tweeting: “I’ll never have a problem with being involved in the community! Without a doubt! I just love people period, you have to give love to get it back. You can count me in for Cornhole tournament! I’m coming to win.”

Former Ravens kicker Matt Stover, who retired in 2011, founded the Beltway Boards + Brews Celebrity Cornhole Tournament fundraiser last year to benefit the PPF, his organization. Now in its second year, the charity event is scheduled for Oct. 22.

The “Pro-Am” style tournament will provide money for mental health, at-risk youth social skills, military and first responder assistance, and aid for youth with disabilities, among other causes.

Lasley will face steep competition in his road to cornhole glory — Ravens defensive end Carl Davis and long snapper Morgan Cox join this year’s lineup, as do Super Bowl champions Arthur Jones and Kyle Richardson, Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long and former Washington Redskins cornerback Fred Smoot.

For tickets, go to ppf.org/bbb2. Costs range from $125 (for general admission) to $1,000 (for entry into a bracket alongside a player).

