Ravens double down on joint practices, will face Colts before preseason game

After two years without joint practices, the Ravens are set to face two NFL teams during training camp this summer before their preseason games.

Coach John Harbaugh said Saturday that the Ravens will practice against the Indianapolis Colts at the Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield, Ind., from Aug. 17-18 before their Aug. 20 game.

The Ravens also announced last month that they would host the Los Angeles Rams from Aug. 6-7 ahead of their Aug. 9 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

Harbaugh said first-year Colts coach Frank Reich (Maryland) reached out to him about possibly holding a joint practice, just as Rams coach Sean McVay — like Harbaugh, a Miami (Ohio) graduate — had earlier this year.

The Ravens have a 10-day layoff between their preseason games against the Rams and Colts, and with “the way the training camp laid out,” Harbaugh said, “it looked like it would be good for us to kind of create some breaks in the schedule where we could go against somebody else.”

The Ravens last held joint practices in 2015, when they worked out in Philadelphia before a preseason game with the Eagles.

