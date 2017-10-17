Ravens sign linebacker Steven Johnson, release linebacker Jonathan Freeny

The Ravens switched out inside linebackers Tuesday, signing veteran Steven Johnson and releasing Jonathan Freeny.

Johnson, 29, is a six-year veteran who played seven games with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the past two seasons. He also had stints with the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans.

After played his college football at Kansas, Johnson spent his first three NFL seasons with the Broncos, playing in 41 games and starting seven at middle linebacker in 2014. He finished that season with 32 tackles.

The Ravens signed Freeny, 28, in late September to take the roster spot of defensive end Brent Urban, who was placed on injured reserve. Freeny played in three games with the Ravens and had two total tackles, all on special teams. He didn't play a defensive snap.

