Ravens offensive lineman John Urschel announces his retirement

Offensive lineman John Urschel, 26, informed Ravens officials before the team’s first training camp practice this morning that he is retiring.

Urschel, a fifth-round pick in 2014 out of Penn State, started 13 games for the Ravens over the previous three seasons at either guard or center. He was expected

to compete with Ryan Jensen and Matt Skura for the starting center job after the Ravens traded three-year starter Jeremy Zuttah in the offseason.

“This morning John Urschel informed me of his decision to retire from football,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a statement this morning. “We respect John and respect his decision. We appreciate his efforts over the past three years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

His retirement could lead the Ravens to be more aggressive in their pursuit of free agent center Nick Mangold.

Urschel has garnered much media attention and recognition in recent years for his work in the classroom. He’s spent the past two offseason at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology pursuing a Ph.D in applied mathematics. He’s also published numerous papers on mathematics and taught a class at Penn State, his alma mater.

Urschel has spoken about the effect football can have on player's brains. In 2015, he wrote an article in the Players' Tribune called, "Why I Play," in response to the sudden retirement of young San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland who had dealt with concussions.

After suffering a concussion in 2015, Urschel said his ability to do high-level math problems was temporarily affected. But as recently as January on an episode of HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel," he said he wanted to continue to purse two things he loved.

“I recognize that this is somewhat irrational,” Urschel said on the segment. “But I am doing it. It’s more important to me that I’m able to do the two things I love.”