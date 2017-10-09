Ravens coach John Harbaugh vows to ‘get home in time’ for Monday night’s game

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will have a vested interest in Monday night’s game between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears as the team will play the latter Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and the former Oct. 22 in Minneapolis.

Harbaugh conceded that staying awake on a Monday night to watch a game is not usually part of his routine.

“Normally on these Monday nights, I get home maybe at halftime and then decide if I want to really stay awake of not,” he said. “Usually, the answer is no. Sometimes, if it’s an AFC North team, you have to do it, or the [New England] Patriots or somebody like that. But this game will be watched, for sure. I’ll get home in time to watch this one. I think all of Baltimore probably will. The real fans will be watching this game. It’s the next two opponents we play.”



Because Chicago is playing Monday, the Bears will have one fewer day than the Ravens to scout their opponent, get healthy, and generally prepare for Sunday’s game. But Harbaugh dismissed the notion that his team would gain an advantage over Chicago.



“That’s just the schedule,” he said. “We play Monday night, we play Thursday night.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun