Ravens' John Harbaugh regretted declining Colts’ holding penalty in pivotal fourth quarter

Edward Lee
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

The Ravens’ playoff hopes stay strong after Saturday’s 23-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at M&T Bank Stadium, but the final score was closer than it could have been.

After quarterback Joe Flacco had found tight end Maxx Williams for a 4-yard touchdown with 8:40 left in the fourth quarter to take a 23-13 lead, the defense stopped Indianapolis running back Frank Gore for no gain on third-and-1 at his own 34-yard line. And offensive lineman Le’Raven Clark was flagged for holding.

But rather than accept the penalty and push the Colts back 10 yards for third-and-11 from the 24, the Ravens declined the penalty. Given a fourth-and-1, quarterback Jacoby Brissett scrambled for 7 yards and a first down, and Indianapolis got a 30-yard field goal from kicker Adam Vinatieri to narrow the deficit to a single score.

After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh conceded he made a mistake to turn down the holding call.

“I should have definitely taken that penalty,” he said. “I was kicking myself for it right away. I knew in my heart [Colts head coach Chuck Pagano] was going to go for it. I should have taken the penalty.”

Asked to shed light on his thought process at that time, Harbaugh replied, “It was kind of a heat-of-the-moment thing, and my gut said to take it. You go back and forth a little bit, and you second-guess yourself, and I made a bad decision. It was just a bad call by me.”

In the end, declining the call did not hurt the Ravens, who improved to 9-6 and would be the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs if the season ended today. But Harbaugh knows that those kinds of decisions can spell the difference between a win or a loss down the road.

