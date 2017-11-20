Harbaugh defends Ravens center Jensen, who was called 'trash' after injury to Packers' Clark

Less than 12 hours after several Green Bay Packers players criticized Ravens center Ryan Jensen for his role in nose tackle Kenny Clark suffering a high right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 23-0 win Sunday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh defended Jensen.

Clark was injured while locking up with Jensen on a running play, and Harbaugh said the center did not have any malicious intent.

“Basically, what happened was, Ryan was blocking and Kenny was engaged in the block,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Our running back got hit from the side — hard — and the outside end got knocked right into Kenny Clark’s legs. He got bent over the back. Ryan was blocking him. Ryan felt it right away, felt him bending backwards, and tried to hold him up. When you look at the tape, that’s what I saw. He was really trying to hold him up. He wasn’t pushing him over the pile. He felt really bad about it. I know he has every intention to get ahold of Kenny.”

After Clark needed a cart to get off the field, free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix called Jensen “trash” and accused the center of repeatedly hitting Clark when he was on his knees and his right ankle and leg were pinned under another player. Cornerback Davon House called the play “a lot of us Packer players didn’t really like too much,” and coach Mike McCarthy described it during his Monday news conference as “unnecessary.”

After Harbaugh’s conference, a team spokesman said Jensen did reach out to Clark via text message.

