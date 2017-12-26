Ravens coach John Harbaugh said he did not hear sarcastic cheers for Breshad Perriman

Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace caught the sarcastic cheers that rained down from several sections of M&T Bank Stadium after fellow wideout Breshad Perriman caught his first and second passes of Saturday’s 23-16 win and called the response “disrespectful.” Perriman also heard the reaction, but was unsure of the meaning behind the cheers.

In his first comments since that game, coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday morning that he did not get the same vibe that Wallace did.

“I didn’t really know. I saw what Mike said about it afterward, and I didn’t realize that’s what it was, to be honest with you,” Harbaugh said. “Maybe I’m just naive. I didn’t get it. I thought it was pretty cool of fans to be cheering. But maybe I see things differently. Maybe I have rose-colored glasses on.”

Perriman, the organization’s first-round pick in the 2015 draft, has struggled this season. He ranks 11th on the offense in both catches (10) and receiving yards (77) and had been a healthy scratch in three of the past six games. He had also dropped behind Chris Moore on the team’s unofficial depth chart.

Perriman refused to let the fans’ reaction get under his skin.

“It is what it is,” he said Saturday. “Regardless, I’m going to still do me and get in my playbook. I don’t care what they do. They can boo me if they want.”

Wallace criticized the Bronx cheers, saying, “They’re acting like he’s trying to have bad games. That’s the nature of the business though. To me, I feel like it was disrespectful, but you can’t get too caught up into it.”

On Tuesday, Harbaugh said he was surprised when he read Wallace’s comments.

“If that’s what it was, then that’s too bad,” Harbaugh said. “But you know what, that’s part of football, and Breshad’s tough, and he’ll handle it.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun