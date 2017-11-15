Ravens' Flacco shrugs off Pitta’s comments about offense’s conservative nature

A week after former Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta questioned the offense’s conservative philosophy, current quarterback Joe Flacco did not exactly refute his close friend’s analysis.

Prefacing his comment before Wednesday afternoon’s practice by acknowledging that he had not listened to Pitta’s appearance on WBAL Radio, Flacco seemed to indicate there was no point in disputing Pitta’s observations.

“What is there to say about our offense right now?” Flacco said. “I think we all can see the obvious when you go out there and watch the games on Sunday. We’re not performing at the level we need to to win football games. But it doesn’t really matter what you say. I think it’s pretty obvious as to what people see and all that, and we know that. We understand it, and that’s why we’re working on getting better.”

The unit is ranked toward the bottom of the league in categories such as average passing yards (32nd), average total yards (30th) and third-down success rate (28th), and has scored three touchdowns in a single game only once thus far. Those developments might’ve contributed to Pitta’s perspective.

“Right now, Joe has one read and then he’s got to check it down if it’s not there," Pitta said. “That’s really the offense they have set up for him. It’s difficult to play quarterback under those circumstances.”

Characterizing Pitta’s comments as intended to “stick up for a friend,” Flacco declined to say whether he wished he had more authority to call for more aggressive plays.

“Your reads are what they are, and the way the play turns out, it is what it is come Sunday,” he said. “It’s really on us to get that better.”

Coach John Harbaugh rejected any notion that the offense is conservative.

“I’ve been in every single offensive meeting, and I know how the reads are built, and they’re not, ‘One read and dump it down,’” he said. “Dennis called me [Tuesday] night and we had a great talk. He explained to me what he was trying to say. The difficulty, as he said it to me, is as you’re trying to explain how offensive systems are built in a sentence, it’s really hard to describe it because it’s just not that simple of a game.

“Our reads are complicated, and they’re the same reads we’ve had. They’re West Coast-style reads. We take into account many factors – the rotation of the defense, the coverage structure. Is it two-deep? Is it three-deep? Is it man? Is it zone? What are the matchups? Are they pressed or are they off? Those are all just – off the top of my head – examples of what the quarterback’s got to go through to decide where he’s going to start his read progression. And then from there, the read progression is always one through five if we can get them all out and if you get four out, it’s one through four, and the check-down is part of that. Sometimes the check-down might be two. Most of the time, it’s three or four depending on where the structure of the defense puts the quarterback’s eyes. I think if you ask him, he could probably explain to you what he was trying to say better than I could. I know how the offense is built, and it’s just not that simple.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun