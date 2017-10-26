Late hit by Dolphins' Alonso in second quarter gives Flacco concussion, KO's him for rest of game

The Ravens might have to try to lock up a victory over the Miami Dolphins without their starting quarterback.

Joe Flacco was forced to leave the game late in the second quarter after absorbing a vicious tackle by Miami outside linebacker Kiko Alonso. Flacco was assisted to the locker, and the team announced that he is in the concussion protocol and that his return is questionable. During halftime, the Ravens ruled him out for the rest of the game.

On third down-and-10 from the Dolphins’ 20-yard line, Flacco took off along the right side. As he slid to the turf for a 9-yard gain, Alonso launched and struck Flacco in the helmet with his right shoulder.

Alonso drew the ire of center Ryan Jensen, who tackled Alonso. That set off a melee along the Ravens sideline before cooler heads prevailed. Alonso was flagged for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, and backup quarterback Ryan Mallett finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Benjamin Watson. Justin Tucker’s extra point gave the Ravens a 20-0 advantage 1:56 before halftime.

Flacco had completed 10 of 15 passes for 101 yards and a 34-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Jeremy Maclin in the first quarter.

