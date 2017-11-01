Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco back on practice field Wednesday

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Joe Flacco had exhibited “zero” symptoms stemming from the concussion he sustained in Thursday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, and the quarterback proved him right by participating in Wednesday afternoon’s practice in advance of Sunday’s game at the Tennessee Titans.

Flacco took part in individual and full drills during the portion of the session open to the media and appeared to work without limitations. He also was not wearing a red noncontact jersey.

Five other players practicing did wear the red jerseys. They were center Ryan Jensen (undisclosed), wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder), tight end Vince Mayle (concussion), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (right shoulder) and cornerback Lardarius Webb (unspecified).

Wide receiver Mike Wallace, tight end Maxx Williams (left ankle), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams also returned. Wallace sat out the 40-0 rout of Miami because of a concussion.

Maxx Williams missed five of the past six games because of a left ankle injury, while Tim Williams has been absent from the past three games because of a thigh injury.

The team at least started practice without wide receivers Michael Campanaro (shoulder) and Chris Matthews (hamstring), tight end Nick Boyle (undisclosed), rookie safety Chuck Clark (unspecified), defensive tackle Michael Pierce (undisclosed), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon) and running back Terrance West (left calf).

