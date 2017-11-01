Joe Flacco, Ravens have 'bigger things to worry about' than Kiko Alonso avoiding suspension

As much as Joe Flacco has moved on from any lingering effects from the concussion he suffered in the Ravens’ 40-0 dismantling of the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night, the quarterback is doing the same regarding whether the player who inflicted that injury should have been suspended.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said Tuesday that the league decided not to suspend linebacker Kiko Alonso for leading with his right shoulder and forearm and connecting with Flacco’s helmet. Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness and seems to be in line for a hefty fine, but he will not miss any Dolphins games.

Asked after Wednesday’s practice before Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans if he was disappointed that Alonso was not suspended, Flacco replied, “No, I’ve got bigger things to worry about than whether guys are suspended or not. I’m getting ready for the Tennessee Titans and that’s really all I can worry about.”

After Thursday’s game, several Ravens players seethed and voiced their opinion that Alonso should be suspended. But six days later, cooler heads prevailed.

“No, I didn’t have a reaction,” outside linebacker Terrell Suggs said. “I mean, it is what it is. I can’t really be concerned with that with a game [on Sunday]. But I think it’s something they definitely got to take a look at. But if they feel they were just in not suspending him, then we’ll live with it. We ain’t stressing it too much.”

Said middle linebacker C.J. Mosley said: “He got fined, I’m pretty sure. So that might hurt him a little bit. But he’s a football player. He tried to make a play. We don’t think it was intentional. You could see it on both sides. You could say he could have avoided the hit or Joe could have went down. The biggest thing is, Joe is fine and he’s healthy, and we’re going to have him for Sunday. So that’s what the main thing is.”

Flacco is not getting much sympathy from Sunday’s opponent. Titans outside linebacker Brian Orakpo blamed Flacco for suffering a concussion, telling The Tennessean that “Flacco needs to get down a little earlier if you want to avoid that.” Orakpo later said, “[A]ny defender will tell you they’ll do the same thing.”

