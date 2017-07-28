Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco says he's feeling better, taking things day-to-day

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco acknowledged that it’s tough for him to sit out of training camp practices, but he’s been assured that resting now will prevent his back injury from bothering him during the regular season.

“This thing, it’s going to calm down and I’m going to feel good,” Flacco said Friday in his first comments since news of his back injury came out. “I think a big part of it is

making sure I rest right now and don’t push it to the extra point, and make it something that I will be dealing with for the rest of the season. I think if I take the rest now early on, I won’t have to deal with it the rest of the season.”

Sidelined for the first two days of training camp, Flacco is still hopeful that he’ll be back in action in a week or so, which was the initial timeframe given by coach John Harbaugh for the starting quarterback’s absence.

However, Flacco said he is taking things day-by-day and is not going to push it to get back on the field early in training camp.

“It's kind of a little waiting game,” Flacco said. “I think we're being conservative, a little bit cautious. I was out here over the weekend [and] just dealt with a little bit of it

afterwards. Hopefully it's not too long but at the same time it's just one of those things where you have to patient and not let your competitive nature kind of get the best of you. I'm talking about everybody, not just myself. I want to be out there more than anybody. It's tough sitting in the training room watching everything going on.”

Flacco, who is entering his 10th training camp, revealed little about how the injury happened or what it entails. He said it was more of a gradual deal and not one thing – it’s been widely reported that the quarterback hurt his back lifting weights – spurred the back discomfort.

He also denied that it’s a disc issue, saying, “It’s just a little bit of stiffness down there. We’re being cautious about it, trying to be conservative about it. Hopefully, it calms down here pretty quickly and I can get back out there.”

With Flacco sidelined, the Ravens signed David Olson Thursday, just so they’d have another arm to get through camp practices. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said the signing of Olson doesn’t necessarily preclude the Ravens from adding free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

“It has to do with our need,” Harbaugh said. “Joe's day-to-day. Do we really have to make that move or not? That's the decision that really has to be made. I think there's a lot of layers to it, just from the football standpoint. I'll focus on the football part of it. If there are other layers to it, then I think that's taken into consideration at the appropriate level.

"I think that's all the things that we're talking about and those are questions that have to be answered. You have to check all those boxes out before you can pull the trigger and do something. We're in the process of doing that. “

Photos from 2017 training camp of the Baltimore Ravens

jeff.zrebiec@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jeffzrebiecsun