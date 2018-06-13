Cornerback Jimmy Smith returns to the practice field for the Ravens

The Ravens’ top cornerback, Jimmy Smith, who tore his Achilles’ tendon on Dec. 3, returned to the team’s practice field during Wednesday morning’s mandatory minicamp.

He suffered the injury in a game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium. It was announced a day after the injury that he was suspended by the NFL for performance-enhancing-drug use. He had been appealing the ruling, but dropped the appeal after the injury and served it over the last four games of the season.

When the injury was announced, it was expected Smith would miss six to eight months. The team tweeted a video Wednesday of Smith heading to the Under Armour Performance Center practice field.

With his arrival on the practice field for the second day of minicamp, it appears he could be ready for the start of training camp July 19.

At the time Smith was injured, he had been playing some of his best football. For the season, he started 12 games and had three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. He also returned a fumble recovery for a touchdown.