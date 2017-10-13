Jimmy Smith, Carl Davis return to Ravens practice on Friday

Cornerback Jimmy Smith and defensive tackle Carl Davis made their first appearance of the week for the Ravens at Friday’s practice. Smith, who has been plagued by an Achilles tendon problem, and Davis, who injured his hamstring in Sunday’s 30-17 win at the Oakland Raiders, had missed sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman participated for the second consecutive day after sitting out Wednesday to heal a balky knee. All three players are moving closer to being available for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore at 1 p.m.

Four players — right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), running back Terrance West (left calf), defensive tackle Brandon Williams (left foot), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh) — were absent from practice again.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs was not present during the portion of practice open to the media, but he may be the beneficiary of a day off.

Three players who were limited on Wednesday and Thursday were active. They were defensive backs Anthony Levine Sr. (thigh) and rookie Jaylen Hill (hamstring) and wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (shoulder). And tight end Maxx Williams, who has sat out the past three games due to a left foot injury, took part in Friday’s practice.

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks about defensive tackle Willie Henry and his progress. (Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees talks about defensive tackle Willie Henry and his progress. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Raven offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg talks about taking a shot downfield early in the game. (Baltimore Sun video) Raven offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg talks about taking a shot downfield early in the game. (Baltimore Sun video)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun