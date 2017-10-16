Ravens CB Jimmy Smith fared well in first extensive action since injuring Achilles tendon

One week after playing a season-low seven snaps in the Ravens’ 30-17 victory over the Oakland Raiders because of an Achilles tendon injury, cornerback Jimmy Smith participated in 86 percent of the defense’s plays in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears.

Although he finished with only one tackle in his 69 snaps, Smith did not suffer a setback in his recovery, according to coach John Harbaugh.

“He made it out of the game great,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Yeah, Jimmy did well. It was good. He’s probably sore from the game, but he played all of the snaps and played excellent. I thought our corners played exceptionally well. You want to talk about the team a little bit, the corners played great. They covered well, they ran to the ball, they were good in run support on the edges. That was big.”

Harbaugh also took time to single out strong safety Eric Weddle and free safety Tony Jefferson. Although Weddle’s ill-timed strip attempt led to Bears running back Jordan Howard’s 53-yard run that set up the game-winning field goal in overtime, and Jefferson had a gaffe in pass coverage on both of Chicago’s touchdown passes, Harbaugh defended the duo’s play.

“Our safeties played really well except for a couple of bad plays, and those were plays that those guys are beating themselves up over,” he said. “I know how they think, I know how they are. They’re both great players. They both have high standards for themselves. But you’ve got to play all the plays really well, and that’s the standard they set for themselves. We’ve got to eliminate those big plays. The plays we gave them — really, three plays, when you look at it — even after the turnovers, we stepped up pretty good. We gave them two pass plays and the long run play.

“If not for those plays, it’s a pretty dominant defensive performance, all in all. But that’s how it goes. I don’t care how many plays you are [getting] out there, with the guys we got playing on defense, that’s how they feel. They feel like we should play 80 great plays of football, and we have to find a way to do it.”

The Ravens made things interesting in forcing overtime, but the Bears, with rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, left Baltimore with a win.

