Ravens' Jerry Rosburg only second coach of 2017 to be named 'Gruden Grinder'

Jerry Rosburg’s cell phone was buzzing furiously after he left M&T Bank Stadium following the Ravens’ 23-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday night. That meant one of two things to the special teams coordinator/associate head coach.

“I figured something bad happened or something good happened,” Rosburg said before Thursday afternoon’s practice. “I’m glad it was something good.”

Rosburg’s phone was flooded with congratulatory text messages after former Super Bowl-winning coach and ESPN analyst Jon Gruden named Rosburg his “Gruden Grinder” after Monday’s game. The “Gruden Grinder” is awarded to one individual who played a role in his team’s performance on Monday night.

Rosburg joins Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett as the only coaches to earn that honor this season. Rosburg’s unit put on a performance that included a 22-yard pass from punter Sam Koch to wide receiver Chris Moore on a successful fake punt that led to the Ravens’ first touchdown of the evening, three field goals from kicker Justin Tucker and five punts inside Houston’s 20-yard line from Koch.

Rosburg appreciated the recognition, which he shared with the players, assistant special teams coach Chris Horton and specialists coach Randy Brown.

“It is an honor,” Rosburg said. “Coming from a Super Bowl champion football coach that understands the role of special teams and the big picture of things and how important it is – special teams, that is – for the win, we take it really as a whole special teams honor. It’s not just one guy because it’s a team game and I think the honor goes to our players that execute and our players that practice hard and our staff – Chris and Randy. I think it’s really for everybody. Coach Gruden understands the role that has on a football team, and we take it as a high compliment.”

Rosburg said the tribute was especially helpful in connecting him with friends he had not communicated with in a while.

“I got messages from people I hadn’t heard from in a long time, and one of the guys kind of lost track of me,” he said. “He thought I was in the witness protection program. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case. So I got some publicity. On a side note, one individual said to me, ‘If this doesn’t stop soon, I’m going to have to shut my TV off before I vomit.’ These are real good friends that I have.”

