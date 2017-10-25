Ravens rookie Jermaine Eluemunor will use poor showing ‘to see what I can work on’

After a decent outing in his first career start at right guard, Ravens rookie Jermaine Eluemunor regressed in Sunday’s 24-16 loss at the Minnesota Vikings. But rather than make excuses, the fifth-round pick in April’s NFL draft owned up to his performance.

“This is just showing me what I need to work on more, what I have to improve on, and what I have to work on,” he said after Monday’s practice. “I have to work on my hands and work on my sets. So it’s up to me to see what I can work on.”

In a 27-24 overtime defeat to the Chicago Bears on Oct. 15, Eluemunor was beaten by defensive tackle Akiem Hicks for a sack but otherwise fared well. But on Sunday, Eluemunor could not prevent defensive tackle Tom Johnson from taking down quarterback Joe Flacco for a 7-yard loss in the first quarter and was flagged twice for false starts on the offense’s final possession.

Pro Football Focus, which noted that Eluemunor also gave up two quarterback hurries, called him “a liability from the first snap to the last.” Eluemunor acknowledged that his game is still growing.

“I had my errors that I can improve on,” he said. “It’s games like that you can always improve on. So I need to play better.”

The return of Matt Skura (sprained right knee) to practice Monday and Tuesday might send Eluemunor back to the sideline as a top reserve. But if Skura is unable to play, Eluemunor could face Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who has helped anchor the No. 5 run defense in the league and the No. 10 defense overall, in terms of yards allowed per game.

“He’s a really good player,” Eluemunor said of Suh, who has 18 tackles and 2½ sacks. “I’ve been watching him ever since I got into football, and he’s been in the NFL for some years now. So it’s going to be real fun.”

