Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin shrugs off best performance of 2017, emphasizes getting wins

In what has been an uneven campaign thus far, Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin enjoyed his best outing of the season when he posted season highs in catches (eight) and yards (98) in a 23-20 loss at the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5.

But the nine-year veteran nonchalantly shrugged off the numbers.

“Sometimes that’s just how the ball falls,” he said after Wednesday’s practice. “Last Sunday, my number was called a little bit more. We’ll continue to see how the game goes. If it calls for me to catch a lot of balls, then I’ll catch a lot of balls. But at the end of the day, the most important thing is getting the W.”

Maclin, 29, has a point, but that performance may be reason for optimism. He leads the offense in receiving yards with 310 and touchdown catches with three and ranks third in receptions with 27. And he has done this despite sitting out a pair of games because of a shoulder injury that has been nagging him since a 24-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 17.

“He is a veteran guy that knows how to play this game,” wide receivers coach Bobby Engram said last week. “He is smart, he can play inside, he can go outside and run routes. He has been great for this team. He showed up big last week. I think he was targeted nine times and made eight catches, almost 100 yards. Yes, he needs to just continue to get healthy and stay healthy and keep playing the way he is playing.”

Maclin has not surpassed the 100-yard mark since Nov. 29, 2015, when he posted 160 yards and one score on nine catches for the Kansas City Chiefs in a 30-22 win against the Buffalo Bills. But Maclin reiterated that personal achievements pale in comparison to team success.

“Those numbers don’t mean anything,” he said. “I’m not a big numbers guy. At the end of the day, if my team gets the win, that’s all I’m worried about.”

CAPTION Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for the Green Bay Packers after the bye week. (Baltimore Sun video) Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh talks about preparing for the Green Bay Packers after the bye week. (Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens Insider Mike Preston gives his take on fans second guessing Ozzie Newsome's draft decisions. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) Ravens Insider Mike Preston gives his take on fans second guessing Ozzie Newsome's draft decisions. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun