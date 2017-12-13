Ravens WR Jeremy Maclin looking to ‘get on the same page’ with QB Joe Flacco

The opportunities have been there even if the production has not.

Since a season high in both catches (eight) and yards (98) in a 23-20 loss at the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 5, Jeremy Maclin has seen his effectiveness slip. In his past four starts, the Ravens wide receiver has been targeted 29 times but has caught only 12 passes for 108 yards and no touchdowns.

The numbers are even starker over the past three games. He has been targeted 24 times with eight receptions for 74 yards, including 11 targets resulting in three catches for 27 yards in Sunday night’s 39-38 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The lack of production has raised concerns that Maclin and quarterback Joe Flacco lack chemistry, but Maclin rejected the premise.

“I’m not going to sit here and say that there is or whatever,” he said after Wednesday afternoon’s practice. “But for whatever reason, especially in the last game, it just didn’t click. I’m not going to beat myself up about it. That’s what preparation is for. So we’ll continue to go out there and continue to get on the same page.”

Flacco also declined to put much into the surprisingly meager results with Maclin.

“I think you’ve just got to look at them as individual things and see what went wrong,” Flacco said. “There’s little things. I mean, I can think of one of the targets, it was on third down and his role was to run out, and I’m about to get hit by [Pittsburgh Steelers rookie outside linebacker T.J.] Watt on my left side, and I was just throwing the ball away. So you have to look at every one of those as its own entity and see [what] the reason for it was. There’s definitely some things we can work on, but I wouldn’t overreact to it.”

Despite the missed chances, Maclin is still tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions (three) and ranks second in yards (418) and third in catches (39). He said he is not frustrated, even though he is on pace for the fewest receptions and yards in a season in which he has played at least 14 games.

“It is what it is,” the ninth-year pro said. “I think at this point, the one thing you’re worried about is just trying to help your team win games. I had some opportunities to make some plays in that last game and just came up short. So I think that’s the thing I’m more worried about. Luckily for us, we’re still right where we need to be, and we’re all right.”

