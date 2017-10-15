Jeremy Maclin a surprise inactive for Ravens game against Chicago Bears on Sunday

After practicing on a limited basis all week, Ravens wide receiver Jeremy Maclin was surprisingly deactivated for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Maclin has been battling a shoulder injury since at least Sunday’s 30-17 win at the Oakland Raiders. The former Kansas City Chief, who was signed on June 13 by the Ravens, leads the offense in touchdown catches (two) and ranks second in receiving yards (159) and third in receptions (16).

In addition to Maclin, the team announced that it has scratched defensive tackle Brandon Williams (left foot) and Carl Davis (left hamstring), rookie cornerback Jaylen Hill (hamstring), right guard Matt Skura (sprained right knee), running back Terrance West (left calf), and rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams (thigh).

On Friday, the team had already ruled out West and Skura, who had sustained their respective injuries in Oakland. Brandon Williams and Tim Williams had been listed as doubtful, and Davis returned to practice that day after sitting out Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices.

Four players designated on Friday as questionable – cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles tendon), wide receiver Breshad Perriman (knee), strong safety Anthony Levine Sr. (thigh), and tight end Maxx Williams (left ankle) – are active for the game. Williams will play for the first time after a three-game absence, and running back Bobby Rainey is also active.

Chicago deactivated starting inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski after he had been limited all week by a chest injury. The team also scratched John Timu (knee/ankle), who is third on the depth chart at the same position. Christian Jones is slated to make his second consecutive start there.

Center Hroniss Grasu (hand), nose tackle John Jenkins, rookie running back Taquan Mizzell, quarterback Mark Sanchez, and wide receiver Markus Wheaton (torn groin) are inactive. Mizzell will not play against the Ravens after joining the team as an undrafted free agent and spending the entire preseason in Baltimore.

