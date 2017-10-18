Despite wearing noncontact jersey, Ravens wideout Jeremy Maclin ‘feeling all right’

After sitting out the Ravens’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday because of a nagging shoulder ailment, wide receiver Jeremy Maclin practiced Wednesday on a limited basis and wore a red noncontact jersey.

But the former Kansas City Chief said his shoulder has improved to the point that he hopes to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’m feeling all right,” he said. “I’m just taking it day-by-day and going through the process. Hopefully, this Sunday is a different situation.”

Maclin, who leads the offense in touchdown catches (two) and ranks third in receptions (16) and receiving yards (159), declined to say whether he was close to playing against Chicago.

“You just trust the doctors, and when they sit up there and they tell you that it’s probably not best for you to play, then that’s kind of what you go with,” he said. “Clearly anytime you’re dealing with any type of injury and you’re off of it, it definitely helps with the recovery process.”

With Maclin, Breshad Perriman (concussion) and now Mike Wallace (back) battling injuries, the Ravens plan to sign wide receiver Griff Whalen to the active roster, according to a source. Whalen caught four passes for 32 yards and returned three punts for 17 yards and one kickoff for 36 yards in four preseason games for the team before getting cut Sept. 1.

But the offense will benefit from the return of the 29-year-old Maclin, who said he is intent on playing regardless of the availability of his teammates.

“My motivation is always high, and it’s always going to be high,” he said. “I do everything I can each and every week to get myself ready to play.”

edward.lee@baltsun.com

twitter.com/EdwardLeeSun