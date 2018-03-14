Ravens free-agent center Ryan Jensen on the move with market set to open Wednesday

Ravens free-agent center Ryan Jensen responded to a Twitter inquiry about the teams that were contacting him Tuesday by writing: “My momma has called quite a bit today.”

Jensen, though, used social media Wednesday to provide a little better clue on his status.

The feisty center tweeted out a picture of himself on a plane with no further details. Jensen, 26, is starting his free-agent tour with a visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If he doesn’t sign there, he’s expected to head to Indianapolis to meet with Colts officials.

NFL Network first reported his travel plans.

Jensen, who started all 16 games for the Ravens last year, is considered one of the best centers available.

Ravens officials felt all along that it was unlikely they’d be able to keep Jensen, who could be looking at a contract that pays him in the neighborhood of $8 million to $10 million per year. That’s a little rich for a Ravens team that is in a tight salary cap situation.

The Ravens also have a potential — and cheap — replacement in Matt Skura, who started 12 games at guard last year but played center collegiately. Ravens coach John Harbaugh has also said in the past that he believes both Alex Lewis and Nico Siragusa could play center.

It would be foolish to rule Jensen’s return out. At this time last year, it was seen as highly unlikely that the team would be able to retain defensive tackle Brandon Williams. The Ravens got that deal done. However, they also prioritized keeping him. There’s been no indication to this point that the Ravens have done the same with Jensen.

