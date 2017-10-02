Jaylen Hill’s lingering hamstring issue has Ravens coach John Harbaugh feeling frustrated

Through the first three games of the preseason, Jaylen Hill was the talk of Ravens training camp, leading the defense with a pair of interceptions. But then the rookie cornerback injured his hamstring before the preseason finale at the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 31 and has yet to return to the field.

This is not what the organization anticipated when it kept Hill on the 53-man active roster, and a passing defense that ranks in the middle of the pack at 17th in yards allowed per game could certainly use some depth.

Bitter AFC North rivals, the Steelers and Ravens, met at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday in Week 4. The winner will take over the division lead at 3-1.

Coach John Harbaugh admitted Monday that he is waiting for Hill to make an appearance in the regular season.

“It’s a hamstring, and he sure should be [on the field],” Harbaugh said. “I won’t sit here and say I’m not frustrated in all honesty. It’s one of those ones that we expected him to be back by now, but it’s just slow-healing, I guess. I ask the same question every week, ‘Where’s he at?’ He’s just not there quite yet, but maybe he will be when we go out to practice on Wednesday.”

Harbaugh did not have much of an update on starting defensive tackle Brandon Williams, who sat out his second straight contest and wore a protective boot on his left foot.

“I think when he starts practicing, you’ll know,” he said. “It’s one of those injuries that’s just a little bit unpredictable. We’re hopeful. When he starts practicing, you’ll know he’s close.”

