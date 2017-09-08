After roller-coaster preseason, James Hurst settling in at left guard for Ravens

During Ravens’ training camp, James Hurst lined up at right tackle before the team added Austin Howard on Aug. 4. Then he moved to left guard when Alex Lewis was lost for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Finally, he filled in at left tackle as Ronnie Stanley dealt with a knee injury.

Hurst is expected to start Sunday’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals at left guard, and the fourth-year player is looking forward to settling into that spot.

“It’s been interesting. It hasn’t been boring, that’s for sure,” Hurst said. “I’m glad to be here in this position getting reps with the guys that are going to be starting. I’m just getting the chemistry and communication and all of that stuff down. So I’m just glad we’ve had the time that we have had to do it.”

All 16 of Hurst’s career starts have occurred at left or right tackle and tight end in the offense’s “Jumbo” formation. Although he said he played guard during the 2016 preseason, Hurst conceded that moving from tackle to guard is an adjustment.

“It’s a different game,” he said. “Outside, you’re playing against more speed, and there’s more space out there. Inside, it’s kind of the opposite – less speed, more power, less space. So it’s a different challenge, it’s a different style of play, but I’m excited for the chance to do it.”

Offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said the 6-foot-5, 317-pound Hurst is versatile enough to play every position along the offensive line except for center.

“He’s a natural football player,” Mornhinweg said. “He’s smart, he’s a hard worker, all of those things. So it’s been seamless for him. He’s been at right tackle, left tackle, left guard, he can play right guard at the drop of a hat. So he’s a valuable member of our squad.”

Hurst admitted that he is still getting acclimated to the nuances of playing guard. But he pointed out that the ultimate objective is corralling the opponent in front of him.

“The biggest thing at the end of the day is that you’re blocking somebody and knowing the guy that you’re blocking and knowing what his most effective moves are, what he does most often, what he does playing the run and playing the pass,” he said. “I think that’s the most important thing about being a lineman. There’s a lot of things with your footwork and your hands, having position on blocking. Those are things that all transfer over, and that’s good.”

