Ravens use their final fourth-round pick on New Mexico State WR Jaleel Scott

At long last, the Ravens have drafted a wide receiver.

The team used their third fourth-round selection on New Mexico State wide receiver Jaleel Scott, a big and physical outside target who had over 1,000 yards receiving last year.

At 6-foot-5 and 218 pounds, Scott is a player who can go up and make contested catches and also be a big red zone target. There are, however, questions about his speed and his ability to get separation from cornerbacks.

Scott was an All-Sun Belt Conference selection last year after he caught 76 balls for 1,079 yards and nine touchdown receptions in 12 games. He played two years at the school after he was a non-qualifier out of Rock Hill High in South Carolina and finished with 99 catches for 1,362 yards and 14 touchdown receptions.

He becomes the first wide receiver the Ravens have selected since they took Chris Moore in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

The Ravens signed three veteran receivers this offseason in Michael Crabtree, John Brown and Willie Snead, creating less urgency to grab another pass catcher early in the draft.

The Ravens have four more picks remaining. Their next selection is at No. 152 overall in the fifth round.

