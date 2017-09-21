Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Jaguars game in London

Staff picks for Sunday’s Ravens-Jaguars game from London’s Wembley Stadium:

Jen Badie

Ravens 20, Jaguars 13

The Ravens are leading the league in takeaways and with Jaguars QB Blake Bortles already having as many interceptions as touchdowns, the Ravens should have the edge in London. One thing to watch: The Jags had 10 sacks in week 1 and this is the Ravens' first game without Marshal Yanda.

Edward Lee

Jaguars 12, Ravens 10

This has all the makings of a trap game. The Ravens are feeling good after a 2-0 start and might be peeking ahead to next Sunday’s AFC North tilt with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The loss of six-time Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda will open up pass-rushing lanes for a talented Jacksonville defense front in what should be a low-scoring affair.

Mike Preston

Ravens 21, Jaguars 10

Just because the game is across the pond doesn’t change much. Tthese are the same old Jaguars. The Ravens will take apart the Jaguars weak and ineffective offense.

Peter Schmuck

Ravens 23, Jaguars 10

For some reason, the Ravens never seem to have an easy time with the Jaguars, who have become England's Team, but they should be able to keep them from putting too much on the scoreboard.

CAPTION Ravens' Lardarius Webb talks about traveling to London. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Ravens' Lardarius Webb talks about traveling to London. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses a deleted tweet that featured the Queen of England with face paint. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addresses a deleted tweet that featured the Queen of England with face paint. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Childs Walker

Ravens 16, Jaguars 10

Jacksonville has a talented defense, so this is no gimme for the Ravens. But it's hard to favor Blake Bortles against a top-notch Baltimore defense.

Jeff Zrebiec

Ravens 20, Jaguars 19

This is a scary game for the Ravens because the Jaguars have a lot of individual talent and are accustomed to the London experience. However, this come down to just trusting Joe Flacco a heck of a lot more than Blake Bortles.