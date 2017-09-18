Ravens are early four-point favorites over Jaguars in London meeting

The Ravens are early four-point favorites over the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of their game Sunday in London, according to most Las Vegas betting lines.

The matchup is the Ravens’ first international game and the Jaguars’ fifth. Jacksonville has won its past two games at Wembley Stadium, defeating the Buffalo Bills, 34-31, in 2015 and the Indianapolis Colts, 30-27, last season.

The Ravens, who are 2-0 against the spread this season, have split their past four games since 2011 against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville is 1-1 after two lopsided games: a season-opening 29-7 win over the Houston Texans and a 37-16 loss Sunday to the Tennessee Titans.

The early over-under for the game is 40 points.

